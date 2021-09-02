Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 40.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 280,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 191,921 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $17,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

In related news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total value of $2,263,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,414,821.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $2,705,700. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

KLIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $71.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.22. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.86 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.11.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.