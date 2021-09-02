Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 501,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 129,725 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $16,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 699.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IPG opened at $37.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.93. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $37.88.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 62.43%.

Several analysts have commented on IPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

