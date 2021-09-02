Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 139 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Repligen worth $16,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Repligen by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Repligen by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Repligen by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Repligen by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Repligen by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens lifted their price target on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.60.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $285.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.70 and a beta of 0.88. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $138.00 and a one year high of $286.75.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.24 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 17,514 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total transaction of $4,444,527.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,953 shares in the company, valued at $28,410,312.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 6,802 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total value of $1,286,870.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,112 shares in the company, valued at $5,129,319.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,681 shares of company stock worth $6,853,371 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

