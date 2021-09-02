S4FE (S4F) Price Reaches $0.0080

S4FE (CURRENCY:S4F) traded 53.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One S4FE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, S4FE has traded up 48.8% against the US dollar. S4FE has a total market capitalization of $7.17 million and approximately $9,376.00 worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00060968 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014285 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.44 or 0.00138864 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $410.88 or 0.00821659 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00048184 BTC.

About S4FE

S4FE (CRYPTO:S4F) is a coin. S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. S4FE’s official website is www.s4fe.io . S4FE’s official message board is medium.com/@s4fe . S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “S4FE is a blockchain-based global database for the registration and identification of stolen and lost items. The database is accessible to everyone and enables users to register and search for property. The types of property include electronic devices, jewelry, personal collections, documents, sports and hobby equipment, vehicles and machines and any other conceivable item representing value to its owner. The Token, which is based on the established ERC-20 standard, works in conjunction with various Smart Contracts to regulate the network and the incentives to use the network. The applications – the software running on different devices – are the interface between the (largely self- regulating) network and users. “

S4FE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as S4FE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade S4FE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase S4FE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

