SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Given a €20.90 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) received a €20.90 ($24.59) price target from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 77.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of SAF-Holland in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of SAF-Holland in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAF-Holland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €17.18 ($20.21).

SAF-Holland stock opened at €11.80 ($13.88) on Tuesday. SAF-Holland has a 1 year low of €6.10 ($7.18) and a 1 year high of €14.49 ($17.05). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €11.77 and a 200 day moving average price of €12.56. The company has a market cap of $535.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.32.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, and buses. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, disc brakes.

