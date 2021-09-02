SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Trading Down 1.2% This Week

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. SafeMoon has a total market cap of $1.37 billion and $10.26 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeMoon coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SafeMoon has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00065314 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.24 or 0.00132330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.53 or 0.00156878 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,784.12 or 0.07559624 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003262 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,017.97 or 0.99922154 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.78 or 0.00836609 BTC.

SafeMoon Coin Profile

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon . The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

SafeMoon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

