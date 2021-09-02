Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Short Interest Update

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the July 29th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAFRF opened at $131.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.59. Safran has a 1 year low of $95.80 and a 1 year high of $158.50.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

