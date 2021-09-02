Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €120.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($136.47) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €98.86 ($116.30).

Shares of ETR BMW opened at €79.47 ($93.49) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €57.25 ($67.35) and a 12-month high of €96.39 ($113.40). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €84.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is €84.32.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

