Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Stake Cut by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Sanmina by 4.0% in the first quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sanmina by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the first quarter worth $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Sanmina by 1.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the first quarter worth $32,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of SANM opened at $39.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.93. Sanmina Co. has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $43.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.12 and its 200-day moving average is $39.60.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

