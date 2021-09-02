Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Equities analysts expect Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) to post $1.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.94 billion. Santander Consumer USA reported sales of $2.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full year sales of $8.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.91 billion to $8.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $9.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $1.53. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SC. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $41.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Compass Point cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SC. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth about $42,257,000. WS Management Lllp bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter worth about $18,131,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter worth about $13,908,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Santander Consumer USA by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 969,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,224,000 after purchasing an additional 429,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter worth about $11,610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Santander Consumer USA stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.09. 4,480,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,492. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 45.46 and a current ratio of 45.46. Santander Consumer USA has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $42.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.66%.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

