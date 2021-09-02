Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Equities analysts expect Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) to post $1.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.94 billion. Santander Consumer USA reported sales of $2.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full year sales of $8.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.91 billion to $8.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $9.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Santander Consumer USA.
Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $1.53. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SC. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth about $42,257,000. WS Management Lllp bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter worth about $18,131,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter worth about $13,908,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Santander Consumer USA by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 969,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,224,000 after purchasing an additional 429,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter worth about $11,610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.
Santander Consumer USA stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.09. 4,480,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,492. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 45.46 and a current ratio of 45.46. Santander Consumer USA has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $42.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.66%.
About Santander Consumer USA
Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Santander Consumer USA (SC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.