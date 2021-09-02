Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,171,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,992,000 after buying an additional 2,296,187 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 209.9% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,684,000 after buying an additional 2,050,954 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 665.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,860,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,648,000 after buying an additional 1,617,382 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,190,000 after buying an additional 30,880 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,647,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on SRPT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.79.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $79.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.00 and a 200 day moving average of $76.81. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.30 and a 12 month high of $181.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.70.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.27. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 105.73%. The company had revenue of $164.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.93) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

