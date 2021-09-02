SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 445,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $142,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 614,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,585,000 after purchasing an additional 44,040 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 36.7% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 45,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $10,951,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,588,000 after purchasing an additional 69,771 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 17.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,450,000 after purchasing an additional 35,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.50.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $366.38 on Thursday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $367.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.66 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $1,920,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,685 shares of company stock worth $51,872,412 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

