Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Short Interest Up 12.5% in August

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the July 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.
SHLRF stock opened at $305.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $303.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.20. Schindler has a 1 year low of $240.54 and a 1 year high of $330.00.
About Schindler
