Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 51.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,014 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $193,244,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 68,439,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,690,000 after buying an additional 3,320,606 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,051,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,648 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,661,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,806,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,541 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $40.40 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

