Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Sets New 12-Month High at $71.01

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $71.01 and last traded at $71.00, with a volume of 7489 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.60.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.56.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 260,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Gunma Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,439,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

