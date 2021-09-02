Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,793,000 after acquiring an additional 450,378 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 933,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,457,000 after buying an additional 47,885 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 847,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,512,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 732,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,044,000 after purchasing an additional 94,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 593,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,966,000 after purchasing an additional 36,405 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,492. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.94 and a 12-month high of $106.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.58.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

