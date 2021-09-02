Scotiabank Downgrades Stelco (TSE:STLC) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Stelco (TSE:STLC) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$55.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$52.50.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on STLC. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Stelco to C$63.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$44.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Stelco to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Stelco to C$60.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$58.22.

Shares of Stelco stock opened at C$49.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.05. The company has a market cap of C$3.82 billion and a PE ratio of 12.65. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of C$9.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.12%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

