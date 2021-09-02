Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €74.04 ($87.11).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on G24 shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €66.90 ($78.71) price objective on Scout24 in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of G24 traded up €0.68 ($0.80) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €71.88 ($84.56). 191,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,980. Scout24 has a 12-month low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a 12-month high of €79.80 ($93.88). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €71.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of €67.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.63.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

