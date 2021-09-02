Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,880,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the July 29th total of 17,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,735,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $610,604,000 after purchasing an additional 370,735 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC raised its stake in SEA by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 62,990 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $14,061,000 after acquiring an additional 22,790 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in SEA by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in SEA by 2,875.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 107,445 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $23,985,000 after acquiring an additional 103,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SEA by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962 shares during the last quarter. 49.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SE traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $340.08. 4,007,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,741,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $174.10 billion, a PE ratio of -94.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.84. SEA has a 52 week low of $135.28 and a 52 week high of $349.22.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SEA will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on SEA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.17.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

