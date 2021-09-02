Seaport Res Ptn Reiterates Buy Rating for Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB)

Seaport Res Ptn restated their buy rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

BHLB has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a sector perform rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Compass Point restated a neutral rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Shares of BHLB stock opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 15.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.77 per share, with a total value of $29,991.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,321.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 355.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

