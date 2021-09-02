Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) Short Interest Update

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the July 29th total of 3,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,162,357 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after buying an additional 547,326 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,743 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 76,707 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,527 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 39,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Institutional investors own 9.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYES traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.88. The stock had a trading volume of 23,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,869,862. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.88. Second Sight Medical Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of implantable visual prosthetics. It offers Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device intended to provide artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to a wide range of causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

