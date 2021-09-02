SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. SecureWorks had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. SecureWorks updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.050 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.130-$-0.060 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SCWX traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,670. SecureWorks has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.73 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.82.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCWX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SecureWorks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SecureWorks stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 209.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,934 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

