Segantii Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 4,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,343,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,706,000 after purchasing an additional 49,968 shares during the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIP. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.22.

NYSE:BIP opened at $56.48 on Thursday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $42.29 and a 52 week high of $57.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.17.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 582.86%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

