Segantii Capital Management Ltd Buys New Shares in MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of MedTech Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new stake in MedTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,415,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $700,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,932,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTAC opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $11.18.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

