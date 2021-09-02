Segantii Capital Management Ltd Buys New Shares in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.12% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $506,000.

Shares of DNAB stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in any subsector within the biotechnology industry.

