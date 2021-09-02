Segantii Capital Management Ltd Invests $242,000 in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $192,000. Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHAC opened at $9.68 on Thursday. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.67.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

