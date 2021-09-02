Segantii Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 1.19% of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II as of its most recent SEC filing.
Shares of SPKB stock opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.73. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $10.05.
Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Profile
