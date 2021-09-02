Segantii Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 1.19% of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of SPKB stock opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.73. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Profile

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

