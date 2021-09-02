Segantii Capital Management Ltd Purchases New Shares in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

NASDAQ ACAH opened at $9.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.65. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

About Atlantic Coastal Acquisition

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

