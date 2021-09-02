Segantii Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPM)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 1.44% of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the second quarter valued at $84,000.

Shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.27. B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

