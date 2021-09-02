Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.11% of Agilent Technologies worth $50,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 552.0% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

NYSE:A opened at $175.45 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.76 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.04 and a 200 day moving average of $139.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.83, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.77.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $2,327,698.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,921,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,901 shares of company stock worth $6,023,274 in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

