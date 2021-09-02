Sei Investments Co. Has $39.77 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,354 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $39,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 579,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,913,000 after purchasing an additional 39,283 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,226,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 95,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after acquiring an additional 19,178 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 149,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $156.96 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $159.63. The firm has a market cap of $216.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.01 and a 200-day moving average of $145.97.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

