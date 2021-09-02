Sei Investments Co. Has $47.93 Million Stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 17.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,266,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,488 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $47,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,646,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,158,000 after buying an additional 3,501,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,951,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,598,000 after buying an additional 2,725,775 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,300,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,464,000 after buying an additional 1,277,697 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,101,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,241,000 after buying an additional 440,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,906,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,707,000 after buying an additional 873,065 shares during the last quarter.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COLD shares. Raymond James lowered Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

COLD stock opened at $37.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of -143.85, a P/E/G ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.13. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $32.94 and a 1-year high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. On average, analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 68.22%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

