Sei Investments Co. Has $49.42 Million Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 43,946 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.11% of IQVIA worth $49,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IQV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.53.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $262.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $146.00 and a one year high of $263.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.49. The company has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.05, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.42.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

