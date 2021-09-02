Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.16% of Generac worth $42,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in Generac by 4.5% during the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 78.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,659,000 after acquiring an additional 31,828 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at $4,202,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Generac by 1,002.7% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 10,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,359,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,177,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,419,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,093 shares of company stock valued at $8,873,940. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac stock opened at $438.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.34 and a 52 week high of $458.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $421.78 and a 200-day moving average of $360.24.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GNRC. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.53.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

