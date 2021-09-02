Sei Investments Co. Purchases 110,996 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 390,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,996 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $40,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 65.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Mizuho boosted their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.70.

CVX stock opened at $95.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.09 billion, a PE ratio of 51.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.55.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

