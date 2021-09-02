Sei Investments Co. Sells 14,165 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,984 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 14,165 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of FedEx worth $45,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $1,911,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $333,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596 in the last 90 days. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

NYSE FDX opened at $265.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $217.40 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The firm has a market cap of $70.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $284.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.93.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

