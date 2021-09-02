Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Stock Position Reduced by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,911 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,738,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $604,881,000 after buying an additional 533,692 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,833,423 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,520,000 after purchasing an additional 323,823 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,386,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,155,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,052,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,987,000 after purchasing an additional 285,142 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEM. Benchmark raised their price target on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Select Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

SEM opened at $35.01 on Thursday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.77.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. Select Medical had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 7.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

In related news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $5,043,337.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan C. Cressey sold 10,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $423,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,001.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,550 shares of company stock worth $5,829,437. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

