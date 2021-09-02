Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Announces Earnings Results

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

SMTC stock traded up $7.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.29. 14,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,632. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.81. Semtech has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $83.94.

Get Semtech alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SMTC. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semtech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.55.

In other Semtech news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $1,254,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,378,343.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Semtech stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,242 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Semtech worth $7,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.