Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Announces Earnings Results

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. Semtech had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $70.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.81. Semtech has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 63.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of research firms recently commented on SMTC. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital raised Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.09.

In other Semtech news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $1,303,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,210 shares in the company, valued at $14,939,907.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Semtech stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Semtech worth $7,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

