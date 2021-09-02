Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.68-$0.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $188-$198 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $189.72 million.Semtech also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.680-$0.760 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised Semtech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Semtech from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a hold rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a hold rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.73.

SMTC stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.96. 706,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,632. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 63.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.63. Semtech has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.81.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $1,254,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,378,343.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Semtech stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 117.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,242 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Semtech worth $7,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

