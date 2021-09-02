Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Semtech stock opened at $70.96 on Thursday. Semtech has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $83.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 63.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.73.

In other Semtech news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $1,303,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,210 shares in the company, valued at $14,939,907.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Semtech stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 117.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,242 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Semtech worth $7,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

