ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Position Reduced by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,822,000 after acquiring an additional 16,627 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in ServiceNow by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,525,000 after acquiring an additional 80,628 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $4,088,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 26.7% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,162,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 22.1% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,478,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $739,525,000 after buying an additional 268,139 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total value of $2,676,663.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,241.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total transaction of $586,773.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,921.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,807 shares of company stock worth $26,082,842. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $650.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 774.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $432.85 and a 52-week high of $652.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $581.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $532.53.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $641.90.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

