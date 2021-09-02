Sharder (SS) Trading Up 43.4% Over Last Week

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Sharder coin can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sharder has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $134,268.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sharder has traded 43.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Sharder

Sharder (CRYPTO:SS) is a coin. Its launch date was February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sharder’s official website is sharder.org . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Sharder Coin Trading

