Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Shares Down 0.9%

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) shares traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $3.91. 1,482 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 16,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Shawcor from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

Get Shawcor alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.46.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.