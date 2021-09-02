Shefa Gems (LON:SEFA) Trading Down 11.1%

Shares of Shefa Gems Ltd (LON:SEFA) fell 11.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.80 ($0.01). 8,133 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 266,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.90 ($0.01).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.81 million and a PE ratio of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Shefa Gems Company Profile (LON:SEFA)

Shefa Gems Ltd operates as a precious stone exploration company in northern Israel. The company explores for diamonds, natural moissanites, sapphires, rubies, garnets, hibonites, spinels, and ilmenites, as well as gold deposits; and heavy minerals, including zircon and rutile. It has interests in exploration and prospecting permits in the Kishon River catchment area of Haifa and Mount Carmel that covers a total area of approximately 614 square kilometers.

