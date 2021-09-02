Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Short Interest Up 13.2% in August

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 885,400 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the July 29th total of 782,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 324,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SHEN opened at $29.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.78. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.40. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 80.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a $18.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 680.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHEN. Raymond James upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 6,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $335,392.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,860.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $268,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,787 shares of company stock worth $2,077,493 over the last 90 days. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter worth $15,600,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 85.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,153,000 after purchasing an additional 86,941 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,812,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,306,000 after purchasing an additional 74,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 131.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 121,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 68,892 shares during the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

