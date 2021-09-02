Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Director Kent A. Kleeberger Sells 1,500 Shares

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $56,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SCVL stock opened at $39.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.23 and its 200-day moving average is $31.89. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.46. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $42.83.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.21%. Analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

SCVL has been the topic of several research reports. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCVL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 296.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

