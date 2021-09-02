Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.350-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.Shoe Carnival also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.150 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:SCVL traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.88. The stock had a trading volume of 263,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,534. Shoe Carnival has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $42.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.89. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.46.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 32.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $56,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Shoe Carnival stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 107.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,270 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of Shoe Carnival worth $6,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

