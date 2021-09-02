Short Interest in AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Increases By 19.0%

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the July 29th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ASGLY opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. AGC has a 52-week low of $5.43 and a 52-week high of $9.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57.
AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. AGC had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 5.40%. Analysts anticipate that AGC will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About AGC
AGC, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of glass, electronic materials, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Glass, Electronics, Chemicals, Ceramics and Other. The Glass segment provides security glass, fire-resistant glass, heat insulating glass, and automotive glass. The Electronics segment offers glass for display panels, optical thin film products, opto-electronic materials, synthetic quartz products, semiconductor components, and lighting products.
