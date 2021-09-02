Short Interest in AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Increases By 19.0%

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the July 29th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASGLY opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. AGC has a 52-week low of $5.43 and a 52-week high of $9.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. AGC had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 5.40%. Analysts anticipate that AGC will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut AGC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

About AGC

AGC, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of glass, electronic materials, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Glass, Electronics, Chemicals, Ceramics and Other. The Glass segment provides security glass, fire-resistant glass, heat insulating glass, and automotive glass. The Electronics segment offers glass for display panels, optical thin film products, opto-electronic materials, synthetic quartz products, semiconductor components, and lighting products.

