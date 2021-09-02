Short Interest in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Declines By 13.0%

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the July 29th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, CEO Nicholas John Swenson acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.58 per share, with a total value of $26,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,928.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond E. Cabillot acquired 2,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.40 per share, for a total transaction of $88,376.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 13,798 shares of company stock worth $412,584. Insiders own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Air T alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Air T by 1,771.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Air T during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Air T during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Air T by 31.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

AIRT opened at $34.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.65. Air T has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $42.93.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2021, this segment had 66 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.